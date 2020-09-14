Midday break rule ends tomorrow

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2020) The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, MoHRE, has announced that the midday break rule period, which started on 15th June, prohibiting any outdoor labour work between 12.30pm and 3pm, will end on 15th September.

The mandatory annual midday work break, which first introduced 15 years ago, aims to ensure the wellbeing and safety of labourers working under direct sunlight and to protect them from heat exhaustion, heatstroke and coronavirus for three months.

Companies responsible for works which must continue for technical reasons are exempt from the ban. Workers can continue working during the banned hours if they are working on projects that cannot be postponed for technical reasons such as asphalting of roads and laying concrete as well as repairing damage in water pipes, petrol pipes, sewage pipes or the disconnection of electrical lines.

This also includes those working on projects licensed from governmental departments which could affect the flow of traffic, or also that which could affect electrical, water supplies or communications.

Employers of exempt companies must provide cool drinking water in proportion with the number of workers and in accordance with the requirements of public safety and health, as well as thirst-quenching items, such as salts, lemon and etc., as used by the local authorities, in addition to first-aid kits in the workplace. Strict adherence to all precautionary measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 must also be observed.