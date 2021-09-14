UrduPoint.com

Midday Break Rule Ends Tomorrow

Tue 14th September 2021

Midday break rule ends tomorrow

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2021) The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that the midday break rule period - which started on 15th June, prohibiting any outdoor labour work between 12:30 pm and 3:00 pm - will end on 15th September.

The mandatory annual midday work break aims to ensure the wellbeing and safety of labourers working under direct sunlight and to protect them from heat during summer months.

During this period, MoHRE has issued several rules and procedures and has organised a number of awareness activities and programmes, in cooperation with its partners, to ensure that workers are protected against heat exhaustion, heatstroke and coronavirus infection.

The ban rule excluded companies responsible for works which must continue for technical reasons. Employers of exempt companies must provide cool drinking water in proportion with the number of workers and in accordance with the requirements of public safety and health, as well as thirst-quenching items, such as salts, lemon and etc., as used by the local authorities.

