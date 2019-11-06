Middle distillates surge leads weekly gain in Fujairah product stocks

(@imziishan)

Refined oil product stocks at the Middle Eastern hub of Fujairah rose to a five-month high as of Monday, led by a 53 per cent surge in middle distillates amid signs of weakening demand in the jet fuel market, according to data released Wednesday by the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, FOIZ

Total stocks on 4th November stood at 23.342 million barrels, up 3.3 per cent for the week and the highest since 10th June.

Inventories of middle distillates, which include gasoil, diesel, marine gasoil, jet fuel and kerosene, soared to 3.090 million barrels, the most since November 19, 2018.

The AsiaPacific aviation industry has had a challenging 2019 as US-China trade tensions, unrest in Hong Kong and souring Japan-South Korea relations have hurt demand, S&P Global Platts said in a report earlier this week.

Demand out of Europe is also low, according to a separate Platts report last week, with November traditionally a month when air passenger demand bottoms before rebounding ahead of Christmas.

Meanwhile, light distillates including gasoline dropped 2 per cent to 5.923 million barrels, a four-week low. Light products also include reformate, alkylate, naphtha and other light petrochemical feedstocks and condensates that are stored in white product tanks and have an API of at least 45 degrees.

Heavy distillates and residues, including fuel oils used for marine bunkers and power generation, declined 2 per cent to 14.329 million barrels.

S&P Global Platts is the official publisher of the oil products data, which cover stockpiles reported by 11 terminals at the Fujairah port. The Fujairah Energy Data Committee, a department of the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, collects the data.