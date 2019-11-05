Middle East Energy assembles high-powered advisory board to chart industry future

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2019) middle East Energy, formerly Middle East Electricity, the global energy platform, has assembled a high-powered advisory board of industry heavyweights to set the agenda for a sector amid transformative change as it readies for the 45th edition from 3rd to 5th March, 2020.

Hosted by the UAE Ministry of Energy, Middle East Energy will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

To help shape the agenda for the industry, the Middle East Energy 2020 Advisory Board, comprising 21 experts spanning the full energy sector has identified key content themes that will form the basis of the 2020 Conference Programme, the strategic conference series which runs alongside the main exhibition. The conference will feature a high-calibre line-up of over 150 speakers who will provide critical insights and discuss the future ahead, in the presence of utility providers, governments, procurement personnel, project managers and contractors.

Under an overarching theme, "Energy in Transition, connecting the world: Demand, Digitalisation, Diversification", the Advisory Board has set five content streams over three days of in-depth discussions, which will explore Policy vs Technology, Decarbonisation and SDGs, Power of Digital – How to create value, Effective Renewables Integration, and New Business Models.

The advisory board represents the major regional public and private sector energy players, including the UAE Ministry of Energy and Industry, SEWA, Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, Etihad Energy Services, Masdar, IRENA, APICORP, SAP, PwC, IFC and more.

"The UAE is a global leader in technology and sustainability, that is why the Middle East Energy plays an important role, reflecting the focus of the industry and region for today and the future, as the meeting point for the global energy sector, providing the perfect blend of networking, business facilitation and knowledge-sharing to meet future energy goals," said Gareth Rapley, Group Director, Industrial, Informa Markets, Organisers of Middle East Energy.

"The transition of the energy industry is inevitable, and the UAE government has been accelerating endeavours to challenge the business-as-usual mindset, setting ambitious targets such as 50@50; which will see clean energy contribute half of the country’s total energy mix by 2050. Technology can pave the path to the future we all seek if empowered with the policies driving the economy and sustainability," said a spokesperson for the Ministry of Energy and Industry.