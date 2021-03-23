Middle East Energy Dubai generates over AED18 billion of business in 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2021) middle East Energy Dubai, a global energy industry event formerly known as Middle East Electricity, has revealed that the 2020 edition of the show generated more than AED18 billion worth of business during the three-day showcase, as registration for the 2021 event goes live today.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and hosted by the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the event, is now in its 46th year and will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 14th to 16th June, 2021, featuring a new hybrid format.

A three-day live and in-person physical event promoting face-to-face meetings will allow visitors to safely conduct business, while also incorporating four themed weeks, which can be accessed online from 17th May to 7th June.

The event will focus on renewable and clean energy, transmission and distribution, critical and backup power, and energy consumption and management.

The in-person element of the event will be held alongside the Global Energy and Utilities Forum and will provide an opportunity to network and exhibit within the traditional framework of Middle East Energy, with rigorous health and safety protocols and measures in place.

Claudia Konieczna, Exhibition Director of Middle East Energy, said, "The exhibition offers the chance for the public and private sector entities to showcase products and innovative technologies that are driving forward the energy transition and providing solutions to meet ambitious clean energy and net-zero targets.

"Last year, the exhibition resulted in over AED18 billion worth of business deals concluded over the course of the three days of the show. This year, we are committed to providing a platform that encourages face-to-face interaction and builds on the successes of 2020."

Middle East Energy has also launched a steering committee comprising influential industry leaders providing expert guidance to maximise exhibitor and visitor participation. A VIP hosted buyer programme rounds out the new show attributes and will see over 200 global investors, influencers and high-profile buyers meet through a series of pre-scheduled meetings.

Each themed week will offer an array of online and virtual opportunities for business development, connecting attendees with government authorities, utility companies, and key stakeholders through artificial intelligence networking tools.

The digital events will include tech talks, interactive roundtables, panel discussions, thought leadership sessions and remote interviews.