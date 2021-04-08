Middle East Energy Dubai to focus on virtual networking

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2021) middle East Energy (MEE) Dubai has announced that the 2021 edition of the show will take place virtually on 17th May. Four focus weeks will address the latest insights, trends and innovation across Renewable & Clean Energy, Transmission & Distribution, Critical & Back-up Power, and Energy Consumption & Management.

The virtual event, which underscores Middle East Energy’s commitment to delivering positive networking opportunities for the energy industry, will focus on forging partnerships, providing insights and the ability to source the latest solutions. The platform will connect users with thousands of potential clients, partners and contacts across the energy market.

The online event will include tech talks, interactive roundtables, panel discussions, thought leadership sessions and remote interviews. Networking opportunities will consist of hosted buyer meetings, fireside chats, breakout sessions, personalised meetings, and speed networking sessions.

Claudia Konieczna, Exhibition Director, Middle East Energy, said, "It is important to recognise that Middle East Energy 2021 is still happening, just in an online format. Connecting the industry has never been more important, and we believe that, for MEE, virtual is the best route this year to connect energy professionals from far-reaching corners of the globe.

"Following discussions with our stakeholders and in support of the industry, we have decided to cancel the live and in-person event, which was due to take place from 14-16 June. We will now focus on delivering the Online event and returning with the live in-person event in March 2022."

The event will address the opportunities as we transition to cleaner energy sources. Global research from IRENA, highlighted by Middle East Energy, has shown that the total installed renewable energy capacity had reached 2,799GW globally by the end of 2020, and clean energy grew at a rate of 50% in a year.

Specifically in the Middle East, up to 90GW of renewable energy capacity, predominantly solar and wind power, is planned across the MENA region over the next 20 years, with at least US$15 billion of solar power projects expected to enter operation in the region in the next five years.

The Critical & Backup Power sector week, which starts on 31st May, will bring together the key players in the global backup power market to highlight the latest technologies and solutions for ensuring power continuity.

With much of the world’s critical infrastructure, from data centres to hospitals and transport, now dependent on digital technologies and processes, the importance of uninterrupted power has never been greater. The week will include representation from key suppliers, including Perkins, Cummins Generator Technologies, Cummins Power Generation, Allam Marine and more.

From the 24 May, the Transmission & Distribution sector will take centre stage. The virtual week-long networking and technical sessions will provide a platform for manufacturers and distributors from the entire supply chain to meet clients, capture new business and network with the industry, as investments in the sector are expected to grow to US$108 billion by 2022.

Rounding out the event, from the 7th June is Energy Consumption & Management, where the focus will be on energy efficiency, smart buildings and transformative lighting systems – which is expected to grow from US$9.4 billion in 2020 to US$24.2 billion by 2025. The week is geared towards connecting users with the expertise and solutions to manage energy demand, which is increasingly becoming smarter and more efficient.