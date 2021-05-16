Middle East Energy Online begins tomorrow

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th May, 2021) Energy professionals from across the world will gather online on Monday, 17th May 2021, for the first day of the inaugural middle East Energy virtual event.

The event, which is hosted on an award-winning virtual event platform, will begin with the Renewable & Clean Energy sector week. The first week of the event will delve into the latest insights, trends and innovations within the industry, with specific reference to green hydrogen, and solar and wind energy.

Opening the virtual event is Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, who will deliver a welcome speech to energy professionals from over 85 countries worldwide.

Between 17th May and 9th June, Middle East Energy will focus on a different energy industry sector each week, in addition to Renewable and Clean Energy, they include Transmission & Distribution, Critical & Backup Power, and Energy Consumption & Management.

Claudia Konieczna, Exhibition Director, Middle East Energy, said, "Our debut virtual event underscores our commitment to supporting the global energy industry. We have developed a platform conducive to cultivating positive business and networking opportunities during one of the most challenging periods the industry has faced.

"We have brought together energy industry experts from across the globe to deliver a range of high-level sessions throughout each week.

Experts this week will address topics including clean energy targets, the adoption of clean hydrogen, solar energy, and the opportunities around wind power. At the same time, we will also host a series of tech talks and product demonstrations."

Sessions on day one include, 'Energy diversification and the race to meet clean energy targets – strategies to reach net-zero'; 'Realising the potential of clean hydrogen – will this be the game-changer for the energy transition'. The tech talk 'increasing output of solar panels: latest innovations in PV module design and installation' will also take place.

Throughout the four-week energy event, a series of tech talks, interactive roundtables, panel discussions, thought leadership sessions and remote interviews will occur. In addition, a range of networking opportunities, including hosted buyer meetings, fireside chats, breakout sessions, personalised meetings, and speed networking sessions, have been scheduled.

"The virtual event will focus on forging partnerships, providing insights, and creating the ability to source the latest solutions. The platform will connect users with thousands of potential clients, partners and contacts across the energy market," said Konieczna.