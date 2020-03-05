Middle East Film and Comic Con 2020 opens in Dubai

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2020) The ninth edition of the middle East Film and Comic Con, MEFCC, opened on Thursday bringing together the region's biggest fans of film, comics, gaming and entertainment.

Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, inaugurated the event taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 5th to 7th March.

Al Marri was given a tour of the event by Event Manager Michael Lamprecht and Pop Culture Portfolio Director Kiera Doherty.

MEFCC will celebrate a weekend of comics, movies, anime, manga and all things pop culture featuring well-known brands such as Speedy Comics, Funko, MBC Shahid, Manga Productions and Athlete’s Co. This year’s event also features A-list celebrity meet and greets, live performances, cosplay, gaming, interactive workshops, limited edition merchandise and special screenings.

Film lovers will get the opportunity to rub shoulders and get up close and personal with John Rhys-Davies, the dwarf warrior Gimli from Lord of the Rings, Joseph David-Jones from American tv shows Nashville and Arrow, and Superman star Brandon Routh, with other celebrities, including Mena Massoud, joining the festival on Friday and Saturday.

Over the weekend, each celebrity will participate in live interviews on the Mainstage, as well as sign autographs and take pictures with their fans at the Speedy Comics Meet The stars zone.

The opening day will give comic book lovers the chance to learn from one of the industry’s best, Renée Witterstaetter, an American comic book colorist, editor, producer, and writer who worked on comics including The Avengers, Spider-Man, She-Hulk, and Superman. Witterstaetter kicks off The Workshop sessions at 4.00 pm sharing her experience of ‘A Life in Comics’.

This weekend, visitors and fans also get a unique chance to watch the first five minutes of the highly-anticipated Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna screened at MEFCC before it hits cinemas later this year, along with first screenings of Disney-Pixar’s Onward, Tower of God by Crunchyroll and the multi award-winning Korean film Parasite directed by Bong Joon-ho.