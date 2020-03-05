UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Middle East Film And Comic Con 2020 Opens In Dubai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 05:30 PM

Middle East Film and Comic Con 2020 opens in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2020) The ninth edition of the middle East Film and Comic Con, MEFCC, opened on Thursday bringing together the region's biggest fans of film, comics, gaming and entertainment.

Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, inaugurated the event taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 5th to 7th March.

Al Marri was given a tour of the event by Event Manager Michael Lamprecht and Pop Culture Portfolio Director Kiera Doherty.

MEFCC will celebrate a weekend of comics, movies, anime, manga and all things pop culture featuring well-known brands such as Speedy Comics, Funko, MBC Shahid, Manga Productions and Athlete’s Co. This year’s event also features A-list celebrity meet and greets, live performances, cosplay, gaming, interactive workshops, limited edition merchandise and special screenings.

Film lovers will get the opportunity to rub shoulders and get up close and personal with John Rhys-Davies, the dwarf warrior Gimli from Lord of the Rings, Joseph David-Jones from American tv shows Nashville and Arrow, and Superman star Brandon Routh, with other celebrities, including Mena Massoud, joining the festival on Friday and Saturday.

Over the weekend, each celebrity will participate in live interviews on the Mainstage, as well as sign autographs and take pictures with their fans at the Speedy Comics Meet The stars zone.

The opening day will give comic book lovers the chance to learn from one of the industry’s best, Renée Witterstaetter, an American comic book colorist, editor, producer, and writer who worked on comics including The Avengers, Spider-Man, She-Hulk, and Superman. Witterstaetter kicks off The Workshop sessions at 4.00 pm sharing her experience of ‘A Life in Comics’.

This weekend, visitors and fans also get a unique chance to watch the first five minutes of the highly-anticipated Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna screened at MEFCC before it hits cinemas later this year, along with first screenings of Disney-Pixar’s Onward, Tower of God by Crunchyroll and the multi award-winning Korean film Parasite directed by Bong Joon-ho.

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Dubai Manga Gimli Brandon Nashville Middle East Russian Ruble March God Media Event TV All From Government Industry Best Love

Recent Stories

Regulation on Dubai&#039;s public car parks amende ..

59 seconds ago

Abdullah bin Zayed visits ‘Dubai Club for People ..

16 minutes ago

Speedy dumper crushes 2 motorcyclists in Sialkot

3 minutes ago

Russian planes targeted in wave of bomb threats

3 minutes ago

KP business community asked to furnish proposals f ..

3 minutes ago

Fighting Halts in Strategic Town in Syria's Idlib ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.