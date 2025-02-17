Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2025 | 05:15 PM

Middle East International Conference on Innovation and Sepsis concludes in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) The second middle East International Conference on Innovation and Sepsis 2025 recently concluded in Dubai with recommendations to enhance knowledge in sepsis care and adopt the latest innovations and technologies to improve patient care.

Held over two days under the patronage of Prime Healthcare Group, in collaboration with Dubai Health Authority (DHA), the conference brought together leading experts and doctors in the field of sepsis from the UAE and around the world.

The conference witnessed significant attendance and effectively highlighted the latest innovations in sepsis care and critical care medicine through inspiring discussions and keynote speeches.

Experts addressed various crucial topics, including nanotechnology in sepsis treatment, the role of artificial intelligence in the field, and the future prospects of sepsis management. Additional discussions covered the definition of sepsis, genetics and phenotyping in sepsis, biomarkers for sepsis diagnosis, microbiology, and other key subjects.

Conference participants praised the Dubai Health Authority's support for the event, reflecting its commitment to enhancing community health and safety by developing public health programmes and policies, supporting constructive health initiatives, and collaborating with local and international stakeholders.

Dr. Adel Alsisi, Group Chief Medical Officer and Chair of the Intensive Care Unit at Prime Hospital, expressed satisfaction with the success and remarkable attendance from both local and global experts. These experts engaged in interactive discussions and listened to inspiring speeches from professionals in the field.

He also praised the UAE's healthcare sector, which has become a global model for providing the highest standards of care. Dr. Alsisi emphasised the desire to continue organising future editions of this conference to further advance innovations in sepsis and critical care, benefiting patients and the healthcare system as a whole, while alleviating the economic burdens associated with this condition.

