Middle East’s Four Grand Prix Races Make Big Impact On F1: FIA President

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2025 | 06:15 PM

Middle East’s four Grand Prix races make big impact on F1: FIA President

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2025) Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the Fédération Internationale de l'automobile (FIA), today acknowledged the important part played by the middle East in the continued evolution of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

Looking towards the back-to-back F1 rounds in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia over the next two weekends, Ben Sulayem said the two races, and those to follow in Qatar in November and Abu Dhabi in December, have combined to make a big impact on F1.

“The Arab world plays a very important part in the championship’s Calendar, and the Grand Prix races and venues in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Abu Dhabi have each added their own special character and fascination to the sport’s global appeal,” he said.

“It’s now 21 years since the Bahrain Grand Prix first introduced the Middle East to the calendar, and the event’s success paved the way for its neighbouring countries to follow in its footsteps, and invest in the top level of motorsport.

“During this time, the region's engagement with Formula 1 has evolved from hosting races to fostering a passionate fan base and promoting inclusivity within the sport, something which is central to the FIA’s strategy for motorsport growth and development.”

