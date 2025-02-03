Open Menu

MIG Holding, NIP Unveil Middle East’s Largest Precast Concrete Factory

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2025 | 08:45 PM

MIG Holding, NIP unveil Middle East’s largest precast concrete factory

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2025) MIG Holding and National Industries Park (NIP), a DP World company, have inaugurated ‘Safetech’, the largest precast concrete factory in the middle East, spanning 2.2 million square feet.

The cutting-edge facility, which includes a 750,000-square-foot production area and an 800,000-square-foot storage yard, has an annual production capacity of more than 700,000 cubic metres.

Safetech is set to revolutionise the UAE's construction industry by providing advanced precast concrete solutions designed to elevate both the quality and efficiency of project delivery, particularly in light of the rapid growth in the sector.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World GCC, and Abdul Halim Muwahid, Chairman of MIG Holding and Safetech.

Abdul Halim Muwahid emphasised the factory’s transformative role in shaping the future of construction with next-generation precast technologies.

“This milestone aligns with our vision to expand in the construction sector and offer innovative solutions that drive both efficiency and quality,” he said.

Abdulla Bin Damithan toured the facility, reviewing its industry leading state-of-the-art production systems and highlighted its potential contribution to the UAE’s industrial sector.

He said, “The construction sector contributes nearly 12% to UAE’s economy and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.26 percent until 2030. Innovation is key to advance operational efficiencies in manufacturing, and Safetech’s advanced technology will enhance construction quality and strengthen the local and regional supply chain of precast concrete solutions. We are proud to welcome the Safetech flagship facility to the National Industries Park.”

The opening of Safetech marks a strategic initiative to bolster the UAE’s construction and industrial ecosystem, supporting national programs such as ‘Operation 300Bn’.

Related Topics

World Technology UAE Company Middle East Industry Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Exports Office, Strata partner to enhanc ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office, Strata partner to enhance global competitiveness of UA ..

1 minute ago
 UoS, ISESCO enhance cooperation in education, cult ..

UoS, ISESCO enhance cooperation in education, culture

2 minutes ago
 Healthpoint carries out 19 cleft lip, cleft palate ..

Healthpoint carries out 19 cleft lip, cleft palate surgeries

2 minutes ago
 MIG Holding, NIP unveil Middle East’s largest pr ..

MIG Holding, NIP unveil Middle East’s largest precast concrete factory

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Future District Fund’s results highlight s ..

Dubai Future District Fund’s results highlight stronger alignment with Dubai's ..

2 minutes ago
 ADRA launches future entrepreneurs permit to educa ..

ADRA launches future entrepreneurs permit to educate young people about business

16 minutes ago
SEF 2025 welcomes record-setting 14,000 attendees

SEF 2025 welcomes record-setting 14,000 attendees

16 minutes ago
 World marks International Day of Human Fraternity ..

World marks International Day of Human Fraternity tomorrow

16 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs employing 500 citizens for v ..

Sharjah Ruler directs employing 500 citizens for various government positions in ..

17 minutes ago
 UAE Cabinet approves National Cybersecurity Strate ..

UAE Cabinet approves National Cybersecurity Strategy, API-First Policy

17 minutes ago
 UoS concludes UNESCO International Art Forum

UoS concludes UNESCO International Art Forum

32 minutes ago
 SCC's committee explores economic growth strategie ..

SCC's committee explores economic growth strategies

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East