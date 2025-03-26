Open Menu

Migrant Deaths In Asia Hit Record High In 2024, UN Data Reveals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2025 | 04:15 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) GENEVA, 26th March, 2025 (WAM) – The year 2024 marked the deadliest on record for migrants in Asia, with at least 2,514 lives lost along the region’s perilous migration routes, according to new data from the UN International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

This represents a staggering 59% increase from the 1,584 deaths recorded in 2023, highlighting the worsening dangers faced by people on the move.

“No one should lose their life in pursuit of safety or a better future,” said Iori Kato, IOM Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific.

“Every life lost on migration routes in Asia, or anywhere else, is a stark reminder of the urgent need for safe and regular migration pathways – these are preventable tragedies.

Lack of identification of migrants was also a major concern, with over 1,000 of those who died in 2024 unidentified. Among the documented deaths, 1,086 were men, 205 were women, and 217 children.

“A lack of official reporting of data on missing migrants means we know our data do not fully capture the true number of lives lost during migration in Asia,” Kato said.

“And even within the records we have, so few identifying details are known, meaning there are immeasurable effects on families searching for lost relatives,” he added.

Migration in Asia is complex, driven by economic inequality, conflict and environmental factors, worsened by climate change. However, limited legal pathways have forced many to rely on irregular and highly dangerous routes.

