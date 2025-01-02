Open Menu

Milan Cracks Down On Outdoor Smoking In Toughest Ban To Date

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2025 | 02:00 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2025) ROME,2nd January, 2025 (WAM) – Smoking in outdoors and public areas in Italy’s financial and fashion capital, Milan, is now banned. It’s the toughest extension of a series of bans starting in 2021, aimed at ‘improving the quality of the city’s air’.

Euronews reported that smoking has now been banned in outdoors and public areas in Italy’s second largest city of Milan.

The citywide ban goes into effect starting 1 January in the strictest ban to date on smoking in the Italian fashion capital.

Those who break the new laws could be subjected to fines ranging from €40 to €240.

Local officials say the measure applies to “all public spaces, including streets”, but does however provide an exception for isolated places. Those smoking in isolated spaces may smoke outside, but must maintain a distance of at least 10 metres from other people.

The ban is the latest in an initiative launched back in 2021 aimed at improving the city’s air quality. Officials say the motive behind it is to also protect the health of citizens from the harmful effects of passive smoke inhaled by non-smokers in public spaces, especially those frequented by children.

