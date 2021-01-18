Military projectile by Houthi militia falls on Jazan, leaves three civilians injured

JAZAN, Saudi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2021) A military projectile launched by the Iran-backed Houthi terrorist militia from inside Yemen towards the Jazan Region left three people injured.

The Deputy Spokesman for the Civil Defense Directorate in Jazan Region, Lieutenant Colonel Mohammed bin Hassan Al-Samghan, stated that the directorate received a report about the fall of the projectile, which also damaged a civilian car due to flying shrapnel.

The procedures adopted in such cases have been immediately implemented, he said.