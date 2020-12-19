UrduPoint.com
Military Projectile Launched By Al-Houthi Militia Falls Near Hospital In Jazan Region With No Losses

Sat 19th December 2020 | 01:15 AM

Military projectile launched by Al-Houthi Militia falls near Hospital in Jazan region with No Losses

JAZAN, Saudi Arabia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2020) The media spokesman for the Civil Defense Directorate in Saudi Jazan region, Colonel Mohammed bin Yahiya Al-Ghamdi, has stated that the Civil Defense was notified on the fall of three military projectiles launched by the Iranian-backed Al-Houthi terrorist militia from inside Yemen towards Al-Harth governorate in Jazan region.

He further said that one of the three military projectiles fell into an open area at a distance of 197 meters away from Al-Harth General Hospital, while the other two projectiles fell into another open area with no casualties or damages, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Procedures adopted in such cases have been immediately implemented, Colonel Al-Ghamdi said.

More Stories From Middle East

