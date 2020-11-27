Mina Plaza Towers successfully demolished in 10 second by Modon Properties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Nov, 2020) As part of the second phase of the revitalisation of the Mina Zayed area in Abu Dhabi, Modon Properties has successfully demolished Mina Plaza Towers in 10 seconds.

"The operation was commissioned by the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in coordination with Abu Dhabi Police GHQ, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence, the National Crisis and Disasters Management Authority and the National Ambulance, in line with the highest international safety measures," Abu Dhabi Media Office tweeted.

The demolition of Mina Plaza Towers was successfully and safely concluded in 10 seconds after rigorous safety measures have been taken to mitigate the effects of the demolition and control resulting dust clouds.

Kicking off Phase II of the redevelopment of the Mina Zayed area, the towers' 144 floors were demolished through controlled implosion using stable non-primary explosives with an excellent safety record.

Ahmed Al Shaikh Al Zaabi, Director of Delivery at Modon, thanked all participating parties and the public for their cooperation and adherence to precautionary safety measures.

The Mina Zayed Wharf is being redeveloped as part of an overall plan to revitalise designated areas in order to elevate Mina Zayed’s position as one of Abu Dhabi’s iconic landmarks. The project will include a new fish market, plant souk, fruit and vegetable market, meat market, carpet souk, date souk, and a wholesale souk. Existing shops and markets will remain open to public throughout the redevelopment period. Shops will be transferred upon completion of the redevelopment projects, without affecting the businesses in the current markets.

Spanning over three million square meters, the expansive project is set to foster trade and investment operations in the capital, as well as support the urban development of Abu Dhabi while safeguarding the nation’s authentic identity and heritage.

Acting as the main seafood market in Abu Dhabi for over three decades, the existing fish market is included within the master plan development. The architectural elements will be preserved whilst repurposing the interiors to accommodate new shops and other facilities. The new fish market, situated nearby to the current market will become a catalyst for the regeneration of the Fisherman’s Wharf, converting the entire area into a retail magnet.

The structure of the existing plant shops will be retained in terms of space, to be relocated and upgraded to the new souq once ready. The shops will consist of three main components: indoor shop, open and shaded spaces in the front, and small covered areas for circulation.

The newly established seasonal markets, also known as a pop-ups, will be located within the Fisherman’s Wharf, allowing retailers and traders alike to showcase their merchandise on a seasonal or short-term basis. Complementing the architectural heritage of the UAE, the seasonal market will provide a permanent location where kiosks can be leased out to seasonal merchants throughout the year. It will also give shoppers and visitors a chance to explore diverse shopping options, an array of F&B outlets, and enjoy leisurely walks along the promenade along the entire Wharf.

Inaugurated in 1972, Mina Zayed has served as the main port in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi for over 40 years. Named after UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, it is distinguished as one of the regional pioneers in the maritime industry, playing an instrumental role in fortifying Abu Dhabi’s international trade.