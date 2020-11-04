UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mina Rashid Bags 'Middle East's Leading Cruise Port Award' At World Travel Awards 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 01:45 PM

Mina Rashid bags 'Middle East's Leading Cruise Port Award' at World Travel Awards 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2020) DP World, UAE Region has announced that its Mina Rashid has won the award for the middle East’s Leading Cruise Port for the 13th consecutive year at the World Travel Awards, WTA, 2020. Considered as a noteworthy accolade in the travel industry, the award included nominations of cruise ports from around the world.

Commenting on the announcement, Mohammed Al Mannaei, CEO, P&O Marinas and Executive Director, Mina Rashid said, "We are thrilled to receive this coveted award. It is a privilege to be selected from among the premier ports from around the world. We feel honoured that we have received this accolade in close correspondence with the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum’s 30th death anniversary. He not only laid the cornerstone for Mina Rashid, but is quite literally the architect of Dubai.

"We take pride in the fact that we have been able to carry on the legacy of our leaders and have consistently worked towards achieving their vision for the country. To ensure that the port maintains its leading position, we have continually been committed to its development and our new endeavours are testimony to that."

Mina Rashid has always been integral to the economy of the country and is a significant economic pillar of Dubai. The port has been a driving force behind the growth of the tourism market in the country.

Despite market challenges, the port has stood the test of time, continuing its unwavering efforts to enhance the economy of the country.

Al Mannaei added, "Irrespective of the market situation, our principle is to never compromise on any aspect and provide quality services to our distinguished clientele. Through various collaborations, we have ensured that Mina Rashid fortifies Dubai’s position as a global city and a premier cruise hub in the Middle East.

"Our ventures over the years have greatly contributed to the city’s cruise tourism, acting as strong economic catalysts. We firmly believe in supporting the global cruise industry in every way possible. During the initial phase of the pandemic, we received 13 cruise ships that were stuck in the region with approximately 39,000 passengers, including 22,000 tourists and 17,000 marine crew members. We facilitated their departure from the UAE, ensuring their safe return to their home countries, and are now gearing up for the upcoming season with all safety and precautionary measures in place to offer an exceptional experience to all the tourists."

Mina Rashid is continually undergoing expansion to enhance its capabilities, in order to build a world-class recreational facility that symbolises Dubai’s rich cultural heritage.

Related Topics

World UAE Dubai Rashid Middle East Hub 2020 Market All From Industry

Recent Stories

TV anchor Arnab Goswami says he has been beaten by ..

17 minutes ago

One of Dubai’s coolest obstacle race, the Ice Wa ..

48 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific extends flexible booking options for ..

54 minutes ago

AJK President makes a fervent appeal for maintaini ..

57 minutes ago

Camon 16 Launches In Pakistan Unveiling The Releas ..

1 hour ago

President Trump claims victory but decides to go t ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.