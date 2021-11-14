UrduPoint.com

Mina Rashid Wins 'Middle East's Leading Cruise Port' Award

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 03:30 PM

Mina Rashid wins &#039;Middle East&#039;s Leading Cruise Port&#039; Award

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2021) DP World’s Mina Rashid has announced it won the award for the "Middle East’s Leading Cruise Port" for the 14th consecutive year at the World travel Awards (WTA) 2021.

The award has reaffirmed the port’s status as a leading destination, regionally and globally. Nominees for this significant accolade included other premier ports from the middle East.

Mina Rashid’s state-of-the-art facilities, passenger handling capacity and strategic location have cemented its position. For the upcoming 2021/22 cruise season, Mina Rashid is expecting a total of 126 ship calls and over 500,000 cruise visitors that will contribute further to Dubai’s tourism recovery. This illustrates the port’s relentless efforts in helping the tourism industry rebound stronger.

Commenting on the award, Hamza Mustafa, COO of P&O Marinas, said, "It is an honour to receive this coveted award yet again. Despite market challenges and the slowdown in the tourism sector, the port stood the test of time and continued its unwavering efforts to enhance the economy of the country. Since its inauguration in 2014 until 2020, the terminal witnessed a growth of 55 percent, receiving a high volume of cruise ships.

"As an integral part of the UAE’s economy and a significant economic pillar of Dubai, Mina Rashid is continually undergoing expansion to enhance its capabilities, to build a world-class recreational facility that represents Dubai’s rich cultural heritage. Promoting the Emirate as a popular destination for international cruise tourists has always been our priority."

