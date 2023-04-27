UrduPoint.com

Minimum Speed Limit To Be Implemented On Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Road From 1st May: ADP

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2023 | 05:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2023) The Abu Dhabi Police (ADP) will implement a minimum speed limit in both directions of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Road from 1st May, 2023, after the warning period for violation ends.

The maximum speed limit will be 140 kilometres per hour (kph), while the minimum speed limit will be 120 kph for the first two lanes from the left side.

Motorists caught driving slower than the minimum speed will be fined AED400.

The speed limit for the third and last lanes will be 140 kph, which will also apply to heavy vehicles, but the minimum speed limit will not apply to them. Motorists are urged to drive safely.

The ADP stressed that the minimum speed limit would be implemented to ensure motorists’ safety, urging those driving slow vehicles to commit to the right lanes.

