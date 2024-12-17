DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2024) Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, attended the 25th Jubilee celebration of International Center for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA) at its headquarters in Dubai.

The event welcomed other high-profile dignitaries, including global sustainability leaders, and key stakeholders who have played pivotal roles in ICBA’s transformative journey over the last quarter-century.

The event showcased ICBA’s achievements over 25 years and highlighted the launch of its ambitious 2024-2034 Strategy and new identity.

Speaking at the 25th Jubilee Celebration, Dr. Amna Al Dahak said, “Research, innovation and collaboration are critical to developing and implementing resilient, sustainable agricultural practices to create lasting, positive change. ICBA’s global centre of excellence is instrumental in developing climate-smart solutions, and today, we look back on the research center’s progress to date and set a course for the next 25 years of excellence.”

“The UAE has long believed collaboration is crucial to transforming food and water systems for a sustainable future. The ICBA is a shining example of an organisation that is embracing partnership. By drawing in experience and expertise from a wide range of experts across an international network, it takes a holistic approach to our biggest challenges.”

Representing the Islamic Development Bank, Mohammad Jamal Al Saati, Special Advisor to the Bank's Chairman, stated, "As we commemorate ICBA's 25th anniversary, we acknowledge the significant contributions it has made to global food security and environmental sustainability. This joint investment between the UAE Government and IsDB has empowered ICBA to make a tangible difference in the lives of millions. The IsDB looks forward to ICBA achieving its goals within its new strategy, reaching financial sustainability and building more partnerships.”

Dr. Shiekha Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, commented, “As we commemorate the 25th Anniversary of the International Center for Biosaline Agriculture, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to this remarkable institution for its pioneering contributions to sustainable agriculture and environmental resilience. Over the past quarter-century, ICBA has become a global beacon of innovation, tackling critical challenges like water scarcity and soil degradation, and offering transformative solutions for arid and saline environments. Its legacy reflects a profound commitment to building a sustainable and food-secure future for communities worldwide.

She added, “The Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi is proud to reaffirm our commitment to supporting ICBA’s mission and advancing shared goals of sustainability and environmental stewardship.

Together, we will continue to champion innovative solutions for the challenges of tomorrow."

Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chair of ICBA’s board of Directors, reflected on ICBA’s transformative impact over the years. She said, " Since its founding in 1999, ICBA has addressed critical challenges such as salinity, water scarcity, and climate change, particularly in arid and saline environments. This progress would not have been possible without the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership and the support of our co-founders – the UAE Government, the Islamic Development Bank, the OPEC Fund for International Development, and the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development.

Al Mubarak added, “Over the past 25 years, ICBA has grown into a global center of excellence, delivering innovative solutions that enhance food security, improve water sustainability, and build resilience in agriculture. Its work demonstrates the power of science and collaboration in tackling some of the world’s most pressing challenges."

Dr. Tarifa Ajeif Alzaabi, Director-General of ICBA, elaborated, “As we celebrate 25 years of achievements, we reflect on ICBA’s journey of resilience, innovation, and collaboration. Over the past quarter century, we have turned challenges such as salinity, water scarcity, and climate change into opportunities, empowering some of the world’s most vulnerable communities to thrive.”

Dr. Alzaabi added. “Our new 2024-2034 Strategy builds on ICBA’s legacy of delivering innovative solutions for salinity management and climate adaptation. It strengthens our leadership in developing scalable approaches to prevent, manage, and recover from the impacts of salinity, while ensuring sustainable agricultural practices and resilient ecosystems. This strategy reaffirms our role as a global bridge, connecting rigorous scientific research with practical solutions that drive tangible impact and long-term progress.”

The event unveild ICBA’s new identity, showcasing its forward-thinking vision and commitment to sustainable innovation.

Dr. Amna Al Dahak joined Dr. Tarifa Alzaabi, Director-General of ICBA, in honouring individuals and organisations whose transformative contributions have been integral to ICBA’s success and mission. The Minister was also recognised for her visionary leadership and commitment to advancing sustainable agriculture and fostering resilience in some of the world’s most challenging environments.