Minister of Climate Change and Environment discusses fisheries sector challenges, aquaculture development

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2020) Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, discussed the challenges facing the fisheries sector in the UAE with a group of Emirati fishermen at the headquarters of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MoCCAE, in Dubai.

During the meeting, Dr. Al Nuaimi praised the compliance of fishermen to the laws and decisions issued by the Ministry and local government authorities to regulate the fisheries sector that has contributed to the increase in fish stocks in multiple areas along the country’s coastline.

According to official statistics, the total fish catch in the UAE reached nearly 75,000 tonnes in 2019. MoCCAE has implemented seasonal fishing and trade bans for certain species of economic importance, especially Arabian safi (emperor) and sheri (rabbitfish). As a result, 2020 witnessed a growth in the safi catch by 30.8 percent compared to the previous year, while sheri catch rose by 17.4 percent.

Dr. Al Nuaimi said, "Achieving food security and sustainability is a strategic priority for the Ministry. Therefore, we work to develop all local food production sectors, including fisheries. Our success in this regard depends on the awareness of fishermen about the importance of fishing regulations for ensuring the sustainability of the fishing profession in the UAE, and the extent of their compliance and cooperation with the Ministry and concerned local authorities.

He explained that MoCCAE spares no effort to support the fisheries sector and boost fish stocks in UAE waters. In addition to issuing legislation governing the sector, the Ministry implements various initiatives to rehabilitate marine habitats, provides subsidised equipment for fishermen, such as boat engines at half price, and collaborates with local authorities to develop fishing ports and facilities in the country.

Aimed at sustaining the UAE’s living aquatic resources, MoCCAE’s marine habitat rehabilitation endeavours include the installation of 3,200 artificial caves to date, an initiative to plant 30,000 mangroves, fish hatchery projects in select coastal areas, and coral culture.

Dr. Al Nuaimi also highlighted the significance of aquaculture in increasing local fish production and thus contributing to enhancing food security and sustainability. He noted MoCCAE’s keen interest in aquaculture and its efforts to support this field. At present, there are 12 aquaculture farms registered with the Ministry that produced 3,223 tonnes of fish in 2019, representing one per cent of domestic consumption.