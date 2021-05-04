Minister of Climate Change and Environment discusses UAE’s transition to circular economy

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2021) Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, participated in the onboarding meeting of the Platform for Accelerating the Circular Economy (PACE) Leadership Group that explored ways to fast-track the global transition to a circular economy.

PACE brings together 90 business, government, and civil society leaders that are championing global action towards a circular economy at speed and scale. The platform works with its leadership group across sectors to develop a collective agenda, implement demonstration projects that address critical barriers to the circular economy transition, and disseminate learning globally to inform key decision-makers.

"The UAE is keen to contribute to accelerating the adoption of a circular economy worldwide. For our country, the transition means new economic opportunities to help the nation become stronger and more resilient following the massive disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, it aligns with the global sustainable development drive," Dr. Al Nuaimi stated.

"We are proud to share our achievements in this regard, which include the approval of the UAE Circular Economy Policy 2021-2031 targeting four priority areas – green infrastructure, sustainable transport, sustainable manufacturing, and sustainable food production and consumption. I look forward to stepping up our efforts through this important initiative to achieve synergic outcomes," he added.

The PACE Leadership Group members praised the UAE’s key role as the first signatory to the World Economic Forum’s (WEF’s) Scale360 initiative, a PACE-affiliated project. They also highlighted the potential of the newly-formed UAE Circular Economy Council to spearhead commitment to climate change mitigation and adaptation, and provide a model for other governments to follow.

The participants agreed on collaboration in scaling up the circularity of food systems and supporting businesses in this transition.