Minister of Climate Change and Environment explores increasing volume of livestock imports

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2020) Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, today toured Al Dhara border crossing in Ras Al Khaimah to review the efficiency and capacity of veterinary labs in the emirate.

In a bid to reinforce the UAE’s position as a livestock re-export hub for the wider region, the tour explored the prospects for increasing the volume of inbound livestock consignments and the number of imported livestock markets the country.

The Minister was accompanied by Sultan Alwan, Acting Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MoCCAE, and Dr. Ibrahim Al Jamali, Director for the Northern Region at MoCCAE.

Dr. Al Nuaimi discussed with Federal and local officials at the crossing the ability to accommodate a higher volume of inbound consignments, as well as to enhance the flexibility and speed of the animal testing and release services. He said, "Through turning the UAE into the most popular regional centre for the import and re-export of goats, cattle, and camels, the Ministry aims to ensure food security in the country in line with highest international standards, as well as to improve the UAE’s competitiveness and the economic revenue from livestock imports.

He noted that assessing the capacity of the UAE’s ports to accommodate an increase in the volume of inbound shipments and ascertain the readiness of its labs to expedite processes is the priority at this time.

In H1 2020, the UAE’s ports received 461,228 units of livestock for local consumption from 24 countries.

Stopping over at the fishing harbor in RAK, the Minister also engaged in a conversation with local fishermen to receive their feedback on the port’s services.

As part of the tour, the Minister visited the RAK Municipality’s Food Control Lab, and met with Munther bin Shukr Al-Zaabi, Director-General of RAK Municipality. They discussed ways to enhance future cooperation in the area of food safety.

Dr. Al Nuaimi also toured the lab and was briefed on its processes to ensure the safety of food products traded in the local market.

The tour is part of a series of visits Dr. Al Nuaimi is conducting to boost work processes and ensure the flexibility of service provisions to achieve the Ministry’s strategic objectives of food security and safety.