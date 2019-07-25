Minister of Climate Change and Environment heads official visit to Japan

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2019) Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, MOCCAE, is leading a UAE delegation on an official visit to Tokyo, Japan, from 26th to 29th July, 2019, to explore new areas of collaboration and learn more about the best practices and technologies to sustain the UAE’s agricultural and fisheries sectors.

The delegation comprises Salah Al Rayssi, Acting Assistant Under-Secretary for the Biodiversity and Marine Life Sector at the MOCCAE, and Shaima Al Aydarous, Acting Director of the Partnerships and Special Projects Department at the MOCCAE.

On day one, three bilateral meetings were scheduled between the UAE Minister and Mitsuhiro Miyakoshi, Japan’s Minister of State for Consumer Affairs and food Safety; Yoshiaki Harada, Japan’s Minister of the Environment; and Takamori Yoshikawa, Japanese Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

The UAE delegation, accompanied by representatives of the UAE Embassy in Tokyo, visited the Toyosu Central Wholesale Market and Kibun Foods, the largest producer of Kamaboko products in the world, which operates various production facilities throughout Japan.

Other items on the agenda for the delegation’s Japanese sojourn include a meeting with Yuriko Koike, Governor of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, and visits to Mebiol, a Tokyo-based technology corporation; Taikisha, a major Japanese air-conditioning equipment maker; Sekisui Chemical, a manufacturer of high-performance plastics for medical, automotive, and information technology industries engaged in residential housing construction; and the Japan International Cooperation Agency, a government agency that coordinates official development assistance for the government of Japan.