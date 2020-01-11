Minister of Climate Change and Environment heads UAE delegation at 10th IRENA Assembly

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2020) Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, is leading the UAE delegation at the 10th session of the two-day International Renewable Energy Agency, IRENA, Assembly, among other renewable energy stakeholders from around the world, underway in Abu Dhabi today.

At the assembly’s opening ceremony, Dr. Al Zeyoudi delivered the statement of the UAE, the host country of IRENA.

"Supported by its member states, IRENA has played an instrumental role in boosting a collective drive towards energy transition. In the past decade, the global installed renewable energy capacity surged from 1,136 GW in 2009 to over 2,350 GW in 2019. In the UAE, alone, we increased our renewable energy capacity from a mere 10 MW in 2009 to 1,800 MW today, with an additional 6,500 MW either under development or planned until 2030," said Dr. Al Zeyoudi.

Speaking of the challenges renewables could pose, the Minister said, "To continue the deployment of renewable energy projects on the ground, the world needs to consider how to handle the inconsistent nature of renewable power generation."

Outlining the UAE’s efforts to address these challenges, Dr. Al Zeyoudi noted, "During Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week in January 2019, the UAE capital commissioned one of the biggest grid-connected virtual power plants by adding a 108 MW battery system to the main city grid to balance the power distribution network.

Storage facilities are just one of the solutions. In 2019, the UAE came up with yet another groundbreaking innovation. DEWA, in partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai and Siemens, began construction of the country’s first green hydrogen facility. This pilot project is the first in the MENA region to produce hydrogen using clean energy."

Dr. Al Zeyoudi also participated in a ministerial roundtable on using green hydrogen in decarbonisation efforts. Green hydrogen is produced by wind and solar power via electrolysis – splitting water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen atoms.

As part of IRENA’s 10th Assembly, Dr. Al Zeyoudi met with Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, President of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

The Minister also attended multiple bilateral meetings to promote the sustainability agenda. He met with Hon Ivan Leslie Collendavelloo, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy and Public Utilities of Mauritius; Kadri Simson, EU Energy Commissioner; Andrea Matteo Fontana, EU Ambassador to the UAE; Ibrahim Thiaw, Executive Secretary of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification; and Thorsten Herdan, Director-General for Energy Policy, Heating, and Efficiency at the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy.