Minister of Climate Change and Environment inaugurates regenerated site at Wadi Shees

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2019) Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, today officially opened the revitalised falaj site in Wadi Shees in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The regeneration efforts were conducted to enhance and preserve the ecological and cultural aspect of Wadi Shees by improving the traditional falaj irrigation system that aims to preserve the site’s biodiversity while maintaining conventional farming practices.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Dr. Al Zeyoudi said, "Sustaining and developing the country’s precious water resources have always topped our list of priorities. From the early days, our ancestors relied on innovation and sustainable water consumption to meet this goal. The traditional falaj irrigation system is a prime example of such sustainability efforts. This innovative method of transporting water secured their need for freshwater for decades."

The project, in partnership with Emirates Nature - WWF and The Coca-Cola Company, was established earlier this year. Combining Emirates Nature – WWF’s expertise and experience with The Coca-Cola Company’s investment and vision to safely return to communities and natural water equal to that used in its beverages, the project successfully enhanced irrigation efficiency in select farming plots and restored the falaj by reducing water leakages, reinforcing weak structures and improving the sealing of channels and water tanks.

Speaking about the partnership, Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, Director-General of Emirates Nature-WWF, said, "We are proud to have joined efforts with The Coca-Cola Company and the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah, as well as the local community in Wadi Shees over the past year, to develop the traditional falaj irrigation system and conserve freshwater. Our efforts have already led to the introduction of new tools and practices to achieve water irrigation efficiency – bringing down the amount of water used by 30 percent. Looking ahead, we hope to further fortify our land management plans – continuing to prioritise Wadi Shees and the vital fresh water resources it houses."

Murat Ozgel, President, middle East and North Africa Business Unit, the Coca-Cola Company, said, "This project is a shining example of the work we do alongside our respected partners. This project has successfully combined traditional culture with technology and innovation to give back to the community and is a great case study for us as a business as we move forward. Responsible water use is a key focus area and we will continue to prioritise water projects in the UAE to create a better future."