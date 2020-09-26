UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Of Climate Change And Environment Tours Farms, Fishing Port In Dadna, Fujairah

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 03:15 PM

Minister of Climate Change and Environment tours farms, fishing port in Dadna, Fujairah

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2020) Dr Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, today toured the Ali Mohammed Al Owais Farm in Dadna in the emirate of Fujairah.

The farm produces watermelon, cantaloupe, and other crops using drip irrigation to reduce water waste.

Dr Al Nuaimi met with the farm managers to discuss major challenges facing farmers in the area, and instructed accompanying officials from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MoCCAE, to find solutions to these issues with the aim of bolstering local farm production and commercial activity.

The Minister said, "Food safety and sustainability are strategic priorities for the UAE. MoCCAE takes a multi-pronged approach to boosting local food production that involves promoting the use of state-of-the-art farming methods and driving private sector investments into sustainable agriculture."

He added, "The Ministry seeks to encourage subsistence-level farmers to adopt commercial agriculture and embrace modern cultivation practices in order to increase their contributions to the local food supply. This is crucial for ensuring the long-term food security of our country."

Dr Al Nuaimi noted that MoCCAE is currently developing a plan for enhancing the sales of local produce to motivate farmers to scale up their production. The plan includes creating effective sales and distribution channels, improving the competitiveness of homegrown products against imported ones, and promoting local produce to buyers.

He also pointed out that as part of its mandate to boost food safety and quality of produce grown in the UAE, the Ministry has joined forces with local government departments to monitor the sale and use of unlicenced pesticides that can significantly affect the safety of crops for consumption.

During his visit to Fujairah, Dr Al Nuaimi, along with MoCCAE officials and a group of young people, planted mangrove seedlings in Al Bidya as part of the Ministry’s initiative to plant 30,000 mangroves along the country’s coastal areas.

The Minister also toured the fishing port in Dadna to examine the services and facilities it offers to fishermen. In a meeting with local fishermen, he reiterated the Ministry’s keenness to help them overcome any obstacles that they may face in their profession, and explored diverse topics pertaining to developing fisheries and increasing their revenue.

Dr Al Nuaimi concluded his visit to the emirate by touring Dibba Bay Oysters, the middle East’s first shellfish farm that produces 400,000 gourmet oysters a month for local consumption and export. The Minister met with the farm managers to discuss ways to expand this type of ventures in the UAE, and to inspire young people to embark on them.

Related Topics

Water Agriculture UAE Visit Young Sale Middle East May From Government

Recent Stories

Think Tank Pakistan (London) has called for unity ..

13 minutes ago

KIIR webinar slams digital siege in IIOJK, calls f ..

22 minutes ago

'Don’t trust Sheikh Rasheed as he is Devil of Pi ..

32 minutes ago

11 held, narcotics recovered

36 minutes ago

Ehsaas scholarship given to 4140 students of IUB

36 minutes ago

MoF participates in 5th Framework Working Group me ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.