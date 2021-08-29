Minister of Climate Change and Environment tours Trans Emirates Livestock Trading Company

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2021) DUBAI, 28th August, 2021 (WAM) – Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, toured the facilities of the Trans Emirates Livestock Trading Company (Al Mawashi) in Jebel Ali, including the livestock farms, the slaughterhouse, cold storage room, and meat processing plant.

The visit is in line with the strategy of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) to boost national food security through ensuring the flexibility and continuity of food supply chains.

Dr Al Nuaimi highlighted MOCCAE’s commitment to facilitating the flow of food products across borders through offering integrated services for consignment quarantine, testing, approval and release, increasing capacity of quarantine facilities, and improving the efficiency of the veterinary staff at testing centers.

Hussam Sarhan, Deputy CEO of Trans Emirates Livestock Trading Company, presented an overview of the products’ supply chain, completely run by the company from the country of origin to the consumer’s table. He also briefed the Minister on the technologies used for receiving livestock consignments and the mechanism of distributing the animals to the farms, the food safety standards applied at the slaughterhouse, and the chilling system used at the cold storage room.

Notably, Trans Emirates Livestock Trading Company processes and supplies meat products to consumers through its retail shops or smart app Al Mawashi. The company farms can accommodate up to 60,000 head of sheep and 1,000 head of cattle.