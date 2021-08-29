UrduPoint.com

Minister Of Climate Change And Environment Tours Trans Emirates Livestock Trading Company

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 12:45 AM

Minister of Climate Change and Environment tours Trans Emirates Livestock Trading Company

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2021) DUBAI, 28th August, 2021 (WAM) – Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, toured the facilities of the Trans Emirates Livestock Trading Company (Al Mawashi) in Jebel Ali, including the livestock farms, the slaughterhouse, cold storage room, and meat processing plant.

The visit is in line with the strategy of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) to boost national food security through ensuring the flexibility and continuity of food supply chains.

Dr Al Nuaimi highlighted MOCCAE’s commitment to facilitating the flow of food products across borders through offering integrated services for consignment quarantine, testing, approval and release, increasing capacity of quarantine facilities, and improving the efficiency of the veterinary staff at testing centers.

Hussam Sarhan, Deputy CEO of Trans Emirates Livestock Trading Company, presented an overview of the products’ supply chain, completely run by the company from the country of origin to the consumer’s table. He also briefed the Minister on the technologies used for receiving livestock consignments and the mechanism of distributing the animals to the farms, the food safety standards applied at the slaughterhouse, and the chilling system used at the cold storage room.

Notably, Trans Emirates Livestock Trading Company processes and supplies meat products to consumers through its retail shops or smart app Al Mawashi. The company farms can accommodate up to 60,000 head of sheep and 1,000 head of cattle.

Related Topics

Dubai Company Visit August From

Recent Stories

UAE announces opening of tourist visas to vaccinat ..

UAE announces opening of tourist visas to vaccinated people from all countries

33 minutes ago
 Moscow Comfortable With Building Relations With Ne ..

Moscow Comfortable With Building Relations With New Afghan Authorities - Kabulov

21 minutes ago
 Italy lifts quarantine on vaccinated British visit ..

Italy lifts quarantine on vaccinated British visitors

21 minutes ago
 Peace in Afghanistan existential issue for Pakista ..

Peace in Afghanistan existential issue for Pakistan: Dr Moeed

23 minutes ago
 Russia's Shoigu Says US Left Behind Large Number o ..

Russia's Shoigu Says US Left Behind Large Number of Precision Weapons in Afghani ..

23 minutes ago
 Taliban Reject Reports of Turkey Taking Charge of ..

Taliban Reject Reports of Turkey Taking Charge of Securing Kabul Airport

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.