Minister of Climate Change and Environment verifies food supply chain flexibility, continuity at Sharjah Livestock Market

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2021) Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, today toured the new Sharjah Livestock Market as part of a series of site visits aimed at boosting national food security through ensuring the flexibility and continuity of food supply chains, and improving the efficiency of consignment inspection and release procedures.

The Minister inspected the market facilities, including livestock and poultry shops, barns, and veterinary clinics and laboratories.

Dr. Al Nuaimi said: "We are pleased with the market’s state-of-the-art services and facilities. Enhancing national food security is a strategic priority of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment. To achieve this objective, we have adopted a multi-pronged approach, including boosting public-private partnerships in the sector, and reinforcing the country’s local and international food supply chains through increasing the number of food import markets and improving the efficiency of procedures at border quarantine, examination, and laboratory facilities to fast-track the release of inbound consignments.

"

According to the latest update as of 31st March, 2021, there are 165 accredited slaughterhouses from 64 countries exporting Halal meat to the UAE. Sheep imports between January and April 2021 have seen a year-on-year increase of 35 percent, from 300,225 head in 2020 to 405,773 head in 2021. Over the same period, cattle imports recorded a 58 percent year-on-year increase – from 5,928 head to 9,358 head.

The market features 141 shops selling sheep and goats, equipped with barns that can accommodate about 6,200 head, 26 stores selling cattle with a capacity of 2,288 head, 12 shops selling camels with a capacity of about 880 head, 74 poultry shops, 44 fodder shops, 34 multi-purpose shops, and 32 nursery shops.