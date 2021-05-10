UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Of Climate Change And Environment Verifies Food Supply Chain Flexibility, Continuity At Sharjah Livestock Market

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 06:45 PM

Minister of Climate Change and Environment verifies food supply chain flexibility, continuity at Sharjah Livestock Market

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2021) Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, today toured the new Sharjah Livestock Market as part of a series of site visits aimed at boosting national food security through ensuring the flexibility and continuity of food supply chains, and improving the efficiency of consignment inspection and release procedures.

The Minister inspected the market facilities, including livestock and poultry shops, barns, and veterinary clinics and laboratories.

Dr. Al Nuaimi said: "We are pleased with the market’s state-of-the-art services and facilities. Enhancing national food security is a strategic priority of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment. To achieve this objective, we have adopted a multi-pronged approach, including boosting public-private partnerships in the sector, and reinforcing the country’s local and international food supply chains through increasing the number of food import markets and improving the efficiency of procedures at border quarantine, examination, and laboratory facilities to fast-track the release of inbound consignments.

"

According to the latest update as of 31st March, 2021, there are 165 accredited slaughterhouses from 64 countries exporting Halal meat to the UAE. Sheep imports between January and April 2021 have seen a year-on-year increase of 35 percent, from 300,225 head in 2020 to 405,773 head in 2021. Over the same period, cattle imports recorded a 58 percent year-on-year increase – from 5,928 head to 9,358 head.

The market features 141 shops selling sheep and goats, equipped with barns that can accommodate about 6,200 head, 26 stores selling cattle with a capacity of 2,288 head, 12 shops selling camels with a capacity of about 880 head, 74 poultry shops, 44 fodder shops, 34 multi-purpose shops, and 32 nursery shops.

Related Topics

Import UAE Sharjah Same SITE January March April Border 2020 Market From

Recent Stories

Aldar reports AED 544 million Q1&#039;21 net profi ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Eid greetings from Kuwa ..

2 hours ago

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi bomb-laden UAV on ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Jordan&#03 ..

2 hours ago

Eid prayers to be performed with COVID-19 counterm ..

3 hours ago

UAE, Bahrain adopt safe travel corridor for vaccin ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.