Minister Of Climate Change And Environment Visits 'The Sustainable City'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2021) Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, visited The Sustainable City (TSC), the middle East’s first fully operational sustainable community.

Dr. Abdullah, and a delegation accompanying him, toured the agricultural farms, biodomes that produce around 1 million saplings every year, Sanad Village, the largest rehabilitation and education centre for people of determination, and SEE Institute, the positive-energy building which will produce 150% of its energy requirements.

The delegates lauded TSC’s efforts to comply with the highest standards of environmental sustainability through an integrated and socially inclusive approach while leading sustainable development in the region. They also discussed ways to foster sustainability, raise environmental awareness and accelerate the fight against climate change.

Dr. Al Nuaimi said, "TSC is a prototype of a sustainable community that promotes environment-friendly production and consumption practices in line with the UAE’s drive to achieve sustainability across the board and combat climate change to build a better future for the current and next generations.

"

The delegation, including top ministry officials, was welcomed by Faris Saeed, Chairman of Diamond Developers, and his team.

Thanking the ministerial delegation, Saeed said, "We are grateful to Dr. Al Nuaimi and his delegation for the visit and appreciation. The support from the authorities strengthens our journey of building low-carbon and climate-resilient communities."

TSC - which considers the three pillars of sustainability – social, environmental and economic – is globally known for its future-proof sustainable solutions. After receiving worldwide recognition for its successful self-sufficient model, Diamond Developers has launched a second TSC project in the neighbouring emirate of Sharjah. The UAE-based company also has plans to announce more sustainable cities in the region and beyond.

