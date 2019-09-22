Minister of Climate Change announces "#ITAffectsYou" video competition in New York

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2019) On the sidelines of his participation in the UN Climate Action Summit 2019, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, attended the UN Youth Climate Summit, the first such summit that aims to provide a platform for young leaders to share their solutions with the world, and meaningfully engage with decision makers.

In a meeting with Jayathma Wickramanayake, the UN Secretary-General's Envoy on Youth, Dr. Al Zeyoudi announced that the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MoCCAE, is launching the #ItAffectsYou video competition, in cooperation with the Majid Al Futtaim Group, Twitter, and Globally Great, the first video-sharing platform focused on sustainability throughout the world.

The global competition challenges young men and women between the ages of 18 and 35 to produce a compelling video that is up to two minutes long and depicts the impacts of climate change, or alternatively, showcases a promising effort to counter the adverse impacts of climate change.

"The competition aims to highlight the very real climate change threat and encourage youth engagement in spreading the word. The creative video submissions from participants will help more people understand the urgency of climate action and persuade them to join the climate action bandwagon," said Dr.

Al Zeyoudi.

Commenting on the UAE initiative, Stefanie Schachtschabel, Managing Partner at Globally Great, said, "What an imaginative way to give young people from around the world the opportunity to share their hopes, dreams and fears about climate change. At Globally Great, we are excited to join the Ministry in this initiative, and cannot wait to watch and host the inspirational videos that this competition will generate."

Twitter, today, launched a dedicated emoji for the competition, which is unlocked when the hashtag #ItAffectsYou is tweeted, depicting the globe with a heart symbol held up by two hands.

Participants need to upload their videos to the Globally Great platform, www.globallygreat.com, as well as share them via their Twitter accounts using the hashtag #ItAffectsYou and tagging @MoCCaEUAE by 30th November, 2019.

The MoCCAE will announce the winners on its Twitter page on or before 10th January, 2020. The first-place winner will be awarded a trip to the UAE and a hosted visit to Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2020. Twitter will also offer the winner a Twitter Ads for Good grant that enables him to promote his content and account on Twitter, further expanding awareness about climate change.

The second- and third-place winners will receive a Canon EOS R mirrorless digital camera or the Canon EOS 6D Mark II camera.