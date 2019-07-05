Minister of Climate Change attends Rwanda’s Liberation Day celebrations

KIGALI, Rwanda, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2019) Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, has participated in the celebrations of the 25th liberation anniversary of the Republic of Rwanda in the capital city Kigali.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi conveyed the congratulations of the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

He also wished the people of Rwanda success and prosperity for years to come.

Hazza Mohammed Falah Al Qahtani, UAE Ambassador to Rwanda, joined Dr. Al Zeyoudi at the festivities.

Known as Kwibohora, Liberation Day is observed every year on 4th July, marking the day the Rwandan Patriotic Army ended the genocide against the Tutsi in 1994. This year’s celebration, held under the theme ‘Together We Prosper’, drew the participation of several heads of state, foreign dignitaries, and international icons.