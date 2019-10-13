UrduPoint.com
Minister Of Climate Change Attends Spanish Embassy's Reception On National Day

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 10:15 PM

Minister of Climate Change attends Spanish embassy's reception on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2019) Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, attended a reception hosted by Antonio Álvarez Barthe, Ambassador of Spain to the UAE, on his country's National Day, in Abu Dhabi this evening.

Present at the function were Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi, Director of the Visits Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, heads of Arab and foreign diplomatic missions accredited to the state, along a number of Spanish businessmen and residents.

