Minister Of Climate Change Discusses Enhancing Effectiveness Of Fisheries Sector With Heads Of Fishermen’s Associations

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 06:30 PM

Minister of Climate Change discusses enhancing effectiveness of fisheries sector with heads of fishermen’s associations

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2021) Dr Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, hosted a meeting with the heads of fishermen’s associations in the UAE to explore ways of boosting the effectiveness of the fisheries sector.

Held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) in Dubai, the gathering aimed to identify the most important challenges facing fishermen’s associations and the fisheries sector in general. The participants reviewed the latest developments in the ministry’s strategy to regulate the sector.

Dr Al Nuaimi said, "The strategic priorities for MOCCAE’s direction include preserving the continuity of the fishing profession, attracting Emirati youth to the sector, creating an enabling environment for local fishermen and ensuring the sustainability of the country’s fish stocks."

He explained that as part of its efforts to achieve these goals, the ministry plans to adopt new regulations that will streamline the licencing process for fishermen and fishing boats, according to requirements in cooperation with the concerned authorities.

In response to the inquiries about the decision to prohibit the transfer and sale of boat licences, the minister noted that the new rules will soon provide an opportunity for those wishing to enter the fisheries sector by issuing new licences, as long as they meet the eligibility criteria.

MOCCAE is working with the relevant government agencies in each emirate to examine the list of the licenced fishing boats and evaluate them in terms of their effectiveness in practising the profession. The exercise will ensure that all licence holders actively participate in the development of the sector, and help enhance its contribution to food security and sustainability.

The authorities will monitor the movement of the boats to guarantee optimal utilisation of the issued licences.

Dr. Al Nuaimi said, "In line with its commitment to protecting the rights of fishermen, the ministry seeks to update the regulations governing the activities of leisure boats to ensure that they do not compete with licenced fishing boats. The revised regulations will be issued within the next few years."

During the meeting, the minister spoke about the significance of fishing regulations. He explained that the local fish stocks face multiple challenges, therefore MOCCAE has implemented decisions to regulate the fishing and trade of certain species of fish during their breeding seasons to enable them to replenish their numbers. He added that the fishing bans only apply to limited periods on an annual basis.

Dr Al Nuaimi emphasised the effectiveness of the fishing regulations that have resulted in a significant increase in the stocks of Arabian safi (rabbitfish) and sheri (emperor) in the UAE waters.

Furthermore, the ministry aims to assess the state of the country’s fishing ports to indicate whether they need to be renovated or developed further.

The minister clarified that in its approach to the sector, MOCCAE takes into account the national priorities of driving sustainable development, enhancing food security and self-sufficiency, and preserving the marine environment and fish stocks.

He urged the heads of the fishermen’s associations to increase awareness among fishermen about the country’s objectives and the importance of complying with fishing regulat

