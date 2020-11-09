Minister of Climate Change explores future of agriculture, fisheries, waste management

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2020) Dr Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, held three meetings aimed at sourcing ideas to enhance food security, strengthening the food supply chain, and accelerating the nation’s transition to the green economy and the circular economy.

In total, the gatherings drew the participation of over 150 representatives of academia, public and private sector agriculture and fisheries entities, and waste management industry players.

The meetings aligned with the ‘Designing the Next 50’ project, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, that seeks to involve citizens and residents in shaping the next five decades of the country through presenting feasible ideas in various fields.

Dr Al Nuaimi said, "Over five decades, the UAE has witnessed an unprecedented boom across the board, and as part of its forward-looking approach, it is engaging the community in shaping the next 50 years through the ‘Designing the Next 50’ project."

In the Minister’s meeting with the representatives of academic institutions, the participants proposed creating a database network of future initiatives and projects for government entities, private sector businesses, and academic institutions to enable their research centres to promptly contribute to the initiatives through R&D.

In the meeting focused on boosting agricultural and fisheries production, the participants presented a wide range of ideas that can advance the sectors and boost food security.

The representatives of the fisheries sector proposed setting up an integrated research network connecting concerned government entities, led by MoCCAE, and private sector marine research centres to increase fish stocks through experimenting with new species in aquaculture.

The meeting with representatives of the waste management industry from the public and private sectors explored ways to tackle waste issues in the next five decades.

At the end of the meetings, Dr Al Nuaimi emphasised that the UAE’s development journey over the past five decades has been shaped by the shared vision and ideas of its population. He urged the participants to continue on the same path and play an active role in designing the future of the country.