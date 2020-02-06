UrduPoint.com
Minister Of Climate Change Inaugurates 3rd East Coast Marine Environment Festival

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 07:00 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2020) Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, on Thursday, inaugurated the 3rd edition of the East Coast Marine Environment Festival at the Kalba Corniche Park, featuring several live shows, heritage contests, marine, and recreational games.

The three-day event is being organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SCCI, in cooperation with Kalba Municipality, Sharjah Marine sports Club, Kalba Fishermen's Association, Kalba Ladies Club, and the Arab academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport.

The opening ceremony was attended by Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman, SCCI; Waleed Abdul Rahman Bu Khatir, SCCI’s Second Vice Chairman; a number of the SCCI board of Directors; Dr. Suleiman Abdullah Al Zaabi, Chairman of Kalba Municipal Council; Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, SCCI’s Director-General; and Abdul Aziz Shattaf, SCCI’s Assistant General Director, Members Services Sector and Director of Sharjah Exports Development Centre.

Also present were Khalil Muhammad Al Mansoori, Director of the SCCI Branch Management; Sultan Obaid Al Zaabi, Director of SCCI Branch in Kalba; Hassan Al Zaabi, Member of the Board of Directors of Sharjah Marine Sports Club; Dr. Hisham Afifi, Advisor to the President of the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport and Director of Sharjah Branch, in addition to a number of government departments officials, economic figures, sponsors and media representatives.

Following the inauguration, Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi, accompanied by Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, toured the festival activities.

While appreciating the SCCI’s efforts and initiatives to support and enhance the business environment in Sharjah, Dr. Al Zeyoudi said that safeguarding the environment and ensuring the sustainability of its biological diversity is one of the most important priorities of the UAE, especially the marine environment that is closely related to the heritage and history of the Emirati society.

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais said, "The SCCI is always keen on developing the activities of the East Coast Marine Environment Festival in a sustainable way in cooperation with its partners, to serve as an annual milestone that helps boost the economic, commercial and tourist movement, and supports the handicraft industries in the city of Kalba and the eastern coast region of Sharjah."

Khalil Muhammad Al Mansoori said the 3rd edition of the festival constitutes an opportunity for families and visitors to get acquainted with the marine life of the eastern coast of the emirate, and enjoy live shows, heritage, and poetry competitions, marine and recreational games, picnic boats, products of productive families, popular cuisine and other attractive activities.

The third edition also saw the organisation of military shows by students of the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport in Khor Fakkan.

In addition, the first fishing competition was launched with cash prizes amounting to AED150,000. The fishing competition is divided into three categories the largest fishing category, tuna fishing category, and kanad fishing category and the winner will get AED50,000 in each category.

