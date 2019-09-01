UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Of Climate Change Renews Commitment To Support Farmers, Fishermen

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 11:00 PM

Minister of Climate Change renews commitment to support farmers, fishermen

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2019) Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, renewed his commitment to support those working to protect the UAE’s environment.

Commenting on the messages of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to UAE nationals marking the start of a new season of work and achievement in the UAE, Al Zeyoudi said, "We are among the people. Today, we are renewing our commitment for the new season to support farmers, fishermen and everyone working to sustain the environment of our country, to achieve the vision of its leadership.

"

"Those sweating under the sun and working in all sectors to serve our country deserve our support. As we have learnt from our elders, responsibility is a duty, and not an honour. We learnt this approach from our founding fathers, and we will pass them on to future generations who will build our country," he added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Rashid All From

Recent Stories

Russian official praises UAE’s participation in ..

21 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomes over 4.5 ..

1 hour ago

Cultural Foundation’s all-new theatre to open 4t ..

2 hours ago

3rd ‘Aqdar World Summit’ concludes in Moscow

2 hours ago

NMC ‘completely committed’ to implement UAE le ..

2 hours ago

For first time, DGCX trades over 3 million contrac ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.