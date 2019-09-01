Minister of Climate Change renews commitment to support farmers, fishermen

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2019) Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, renewed his commitment to support those working to protect the UAE’s environment.

Commenting on the messages of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to UAE nationals marking the start of a new season of work and achievement in the UAE, Al Zeyoudi said, "We are among the people. Today, we are renewing our commitment for the new season to support farmers, fishermen and everyone working to sustain the environment of our country, to achieve the vision of its leadership.

"Those sweating under the sun and working in all sectors to serve our country deserve our support. As we have learnt from our elders, responsibility is a duty, and not an honour. We learnt this approach from our founding fathers, and we will pass them on to future generations who will build our country," he added.