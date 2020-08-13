UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Of Climate Change Tours Modern Emirati Farms, Explores Ways Of Enhancing Agri-tech

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 06:15 PM

Minister of Climate Change tours modern Emirati farms, explores ways of enhancing agri-tech

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2020) Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, today met with several local farm owners and discussed ways to enhance and support the emerging agri-tech ecosystem in the UAE.

The minister met farm owners, Dr. Ghanem Al Hajri and Ali Bujasim during a tour of the Themar Al Emarat hydroponic farm and the Alayas Farm, respectively.

Accompanied by Sultan Alwan, Acting Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MoCCAE, Dr. Al Nuaimi while speaking with the farm owners, assessed the support that MoCCAE provides to the agricultural sector, specifically to modern farms.

He also emphasised the ministry’s role in creating markets for local produce through collaborative partnerships with major retailers to sell agricultural products grown locally across their chain of stores and supermarkets.

The minister stressed that the UAE prioritises the use of agricultural technologies that increase crop production and quality and reduce the environmental footprint of farms across the country.

He pointed out that MoCCAE endeavours to strengthen its partnership with major modern farms in the UAE to develop the sector and highlight these farms as successful examples of agri-tech at work.

The Themar Al Emarat hydroponic farm is the largest mushroom farm in the UAE, producing nearly six tonnes of mushrooms daily for local consumption and export. The 190,000 sq.m farm relies on solar energy for 50 percent of its power requirements and recycles 100 percent of its irrigation water. It also reuses the soil in its hydroponic system as an agricultural conditioner in traditional cultivation.

Meanwhile, Alayas Farm produces two tonnes of green fodder that are used as feed for its goats and poultry livestock. It also leverages hydroponics in cultivating vegetables.

After visiting the farms, Dr. Al Nuaimi toured the Al Awir Falcon Centre, where he highlighted the various services offered by the Ministry and their importance to falcon owners and breeders.

Related Topics

Water UAE Market

Recent Stories

Pak-Saudi Arabia Relations: Chaudhary brothers que ..

8 minutes ago

Gas companies would have to pay Rs 417 billion to ..

21 minutes ago

UAE, Maldives football associations discuss cooper ..

32 minutes ago

Ministry of Education to launch sports media progr ..

47 minutes ago

PM inaugurates Bus Rapid Transit Project in Peshaw ..

49 minutes ago

Julphar announces 90% increase in sales in Q2 2020

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.