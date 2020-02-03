UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Of Climate Change Urges Public To View Natural Resources As A National Heritage

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 11:15 PM

Minister of Climate Change urges public to view natural resources as a national heritage

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2020) Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, urged the public to view natural resources as a national heritage that ''we enjoy today and will later pass on to our children".

''We are confident that the collaboration between the government and civil society will go a long way in promoting sustainable production and consumption practices,'' said Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi in a statement on the occasion of 23rd National Environment Day observed on 4th February, 2020, under the new theme, "Nature-based Solutions".

He said, "I extend my deepest gratitude to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his patronage of National Environment Day, and his continued support of environmental protection and sustainable development in the UAE. I also thank His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates. Their special interest in the country’s environmental conservation endeavours has been instrumental to our achievements at home and further afield.'' On the 23rd National Environment Day, he said the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment is proud to announce the launch of the second edition of the UAE State of the Environment Report that can be viewed on its website.

It provides a comprehensive overview of the current state of the environment in our country, as well as the existing and projected environmental pressures and challenges.

"The founding father of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, realised early on the imperative need to preserve our natural resources for future generations. Owing to the directives of the UAE’s visionary leadership, this approach has now been bolstered by a host of integrated policies that aim to leverage smart and innovative technologies and solutions to strike a balance between economic growth and the responsible use of natural resources,'' he added.

These policies, he continued, include the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 that guides the country’s energy diversification efforts to achieve clean energy targets of 27 percent by 2021 and 50 percent by 2050. Meanwhile, the UAE Green Growth Strategy focuses on transforming our national economy into a low-carbon green economy by adopting a sustainable approach to architecture and transport, and enhancing the efficiency of the consumption of resources, especially energy and water.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Water Civil Society UAE Abu Dhabi Rashid February 2020 Government

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives international official ..

21 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives international official ..

21 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mauritanian President discuss f ..

36 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mauritanian President discuss f ..

36 minutes ago

ERC reached out to over one million beneficiaries ..

1 hour ago

ERC reached out to over one million beneficiaries ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.