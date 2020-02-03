Minister of Climate Change urges public to view natural resources as a national heritage

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2020) Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, urged the public to view natural resources as a national heritage that ''we enjoy today and will later pass on to our children".

''We are confident that the collaboration between the government and civil society will go a long way in promoting sustainable production and consumption practices,'' said Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi in a statement on the occasion of 23rd National Environment Day observed on 4th February, 2020, under the new theme, "Nature-based Solutions".

He said, "I extend my deepest gratitude to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his patronage of National Environment Day, and his continued support of environmental protection and sustainable development in the UAE. I also thank His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates. Their special interest in the country’s environmental conservation endeavours has been instrumental to our achievements at home and further afield.'' On the 23rd National Environment Day, he said the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment is proud to announce the launch of the second edition of the UAE State of the Environment Report that can be viewed on its website.

It provides a comprehensive overview of the current state of the environment in our country, as well as the existing and projected environmental pressures and challenges.

"The founding father of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, realised early on the imperative need to preserve our natural resources for future generations. Owing to the directives of the UAE’s visionary leadership, this approach has now been bolstered by a host of integrated policies that aim to leverage smart and innovative technologies and solutions to strike a balance between economic growth and the responsible use of natural resources,'' he added.

These policies, he continued, include the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 that guides the country’s energy diversification efforts to achieve clean energy targets of 27 percent by 2021 and 50 percent by 2050. Meanwhile, the UAE Green Growth Strategy focuses on transforming our national economy into a low-carbon green economy by adopting a sustainable approach to architecture and transport, and enhancing the efficiency of the consumption of resources, especially energy and water.