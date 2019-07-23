Minister of Climate Change visits Liwa Date Festival 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2019) Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, has visited the 15th edition of the Liwa Date Festival, organised by the Cultural Programs and Heritage Festivals Committee – Abu Dhabi.

The event runs from 17th to 27th July in Liwa in the Al Dhafra region of the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi was offered a guided tour of the festival by Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Director of the Liwa Date Festival and Director of the Committee’s Planning and Projects Department, and viewed diverse displays of Emirati cultural and heritage activities.

Speaking on the importance of date palm farming, the Minister said, "Since the launch of a campaign by the founding father of the UAE, late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, that promoted the mass planting of date palms in the 1970s, the country has become a pioneer in date palm cultivation.

These efforts have positioned the UAE among the top five date producers and exporters in the world."

He added, "Over the course of 15 years, the Liwa Date Festival has evolved into a popular and much-anticipated regional platform for date producers. I commend the organising committee’s commitment to ensuring the festival remains relevant and engaging while actively contributing to enhancing agricultural production."