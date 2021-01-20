Minister of Community Development attends senior Emiratis second phase of vaccination campaign

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2021) DUBAI, 20th January 2021 (WAM) - Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development attended the launch of the campaign second phase to vaccinate senior Emiratis against COVID 19 held today at the Customers’ Happiness Center in Jumeirah, Dubai in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

The campaign targets most needed groups such as senior Emiratis being the top priority, chronic diseases patients, and people of determination above 18 years old and facilitating their access to the vaccine.

The campaign in Dubai aims to vaccinate more than 120 senior Emiratis on its first day, and continues to reach the largest number of senior Emiratis in the emirate and all over the UAE at the coming days and weeks in response to the national campaign #together_we_recover.

The first phase of the vaccination campaign was launched on January 10th from the Ministry's Senior Emiratis’ Center in Ajman, targeting 100 senior Emiratis at the emirate.

Hessa Tahlak, Assistant Undersecretary of Social Development at the Ministry of Community Development, stressed the ministry's keenness in partnership with the concerned authorities to reach out top priority groups and deliver all services to them, including vaccination against "COVID 19", reflecting the directives of the UAE wise leadership towards providing all wellbeing for everyone living on its land.

Tahlak stated that it is important to motivate senior Emiratis and families in general to receive the "COVID 19" vaccine, referring to the ministry's initiative to support national preventive efforts to achieve full recovery requiring hard work of all the community members to increase the demand and take the vaccine, all of us are partners take the responsibility to facilitate the role of the government and competent authorities to overcome the repercussions of COVID 19 towards returning back to normal life.

She added: "We are aware of the fact that senior Emiratiss are the most important group at all community levels, we are doing everything we can to enhance their health and safety due to the deep respect they have in our hearts, it is our duty to deliver vaccination to them, and protect them from the disease complications since they are the most vulnerable groups to the complications of COVID-19. As such, the UAE makes great efforts to reach the stage of recovery and provide the vaccine to all members of the community free of charge. The vaccine is the shortest and safest way to protect the community members by helping all individuals and families to reach recovery as quickly as possible.