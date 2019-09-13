Minister of Community Development fulfils public requests through Customer Services Centres

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2019) Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, began her day yesterday morning by receiving the public at the customers’ services centre in Oud Al Mateena in Dubai as part of the ministry’s initiative called "Maydan" (field) to fulfil the requests of all the members of the community, and improve and speed up services and procedures required by the public in support of the development vision and efforts of the ministry.

This step strengthens the presence of the ministry's top executive management on the ground and applies the leadership’s vision in organising several field visits to the customers’ service centres. As an adopted sustainable initiative by the ministry regularly, the Minister of Community Development and its top executive management are committed to visiting these services centres to satisfy the needs of the community.

Buhumaid, emphasised that the ministry provides 68 development services ranging between social, procedures, inspection and information, with 10 priority services spread over 37 centres all over the emirates. These include customer happiness centres and social development centres for people with determination and senior Emiratis. They provide services to all members of the community such as family, children, youth who are about to marry, productive families, senior Emiratis and People with Determination.

Buhumaid launched the "Maydan" initiative in Oud Mateena by providing services to senior emiratis, social security beneficiaries and the youth who are about to get married and those categories who receive Masarrah cards, marriage grants, notary and other services. The initiative will continue throughout the next few months.

The minister confirmed that this service was to be conducted weekly in the presence of the ministry's top executive management to achieve a set of objectives and goals. These include access to all public categories, educating the community with the quality and types of services provided by the Ministry of Community Development, ensuring the presence of top executive management at the customers’ services centres and identifying the challenges for more sustainable development and progress.

She noted that "Al Maydan" is another professional method to be included in the ministry’s efforts throughout the year locally and internationally. The aim is to keep up to date with the latest developments, stimulate performance, upgrade societal and community services and educate them about the effective role of the ministry.