Minister of Culture inaugurates inter-college exhibition at Zayed University Urban Satellite Space

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2019) Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development and President of Zayed University, recently inaugurated the ‘Transcending Limits of Hope, Aspiration and Fear, and Reimagining Social Media’ Exhibition at Zayed University Urban Satellite Space, ZUUSS.

The exhibition is an inter-college collaboration between students from the College of Communication and Media Sciences, CCMS, and Alumni artists from the College of Arts and Creative Enterprises, CACE. The joint venture saw a face-to-face interaction between the students, where media students have digitally, conceptually, and musically promoted each artists’ work. They utilised social media platforms to tell stories of hybrid identities, traumas, bullying, blind-following, gender, psychological issues, and mental health.

The Exhibition runs daily from 10.30am - 3.30pm at Warehouse 48, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai. The project involved over 100 students who have worked tirelessly to advance the promotion of art and design beyond gallery and commercial advertising and branding limits.

Al Kaabi toured the exhibition alongside Prof. Reyadh Al Mehaideb, Vice-President of Zayed University, Kevin Badni, Dean of CACE, Dr. Dwight Brooks, Dean of CCMS, and faculty members from both colleges and the organising committee. She gave attention to subliminal messages portrayed within each artwork and interacted with the artists about the prospects of their creations from theoretical imaginations, tools used, and the challenges endured.

She also accompanied the students to the ‘Mosaic Projections’ Majlis, were they watched short-films that have been tailored by the social media team to capture and amplify the sense of this medium’s scattered attentions across competing screens, platforms and browsers.

She was informed about the potential strives to bring back the glow of creativity surrounding social media and its potential for storytelling, art & design. The exhibition shines light on students' creations as well as the potential for collaboration and communication to reimagine beyond commercialised boundaries.

Kevin Al Badni, Dean of CACE, said, "This unique collaboration is timely due to the ability of artists today to directly converse with their audience."

"Moving beyond traditional means of communication, social media allows our artists to speak with followers about who they are and what they are making. This exciting collaboration gives our artists a unique step up the social media ladder," he added.

The exhibiting artists include Aisha Al Ahmadi, Alia Al Ansari, Amira Albastaki, Ayesha Essa AlMuhairi, Hassana Arif, Hessa Al Fahim, Malina Server, Mariam Abdulla Al Mhairi, Moza Mohammed Alnuaimi, Sara Hamed Alrefaei.