Minister of Culture maps out youth development strategy at the Ministry of Possibilities

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2019) The Department of UAE Talent in the Ministry of Possibilities hosted a series of workshops and forums for students, established creatives and artists, parents, and teachers to come together and discuss the current landscape of talent recognition and development in the UAE.

Hosted by Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, the discussions explored the gaps in the education sector and how to foster national and UAE-based talent.

First in the series of many, these workshops proved to be a tangible demonstration of the continuing commitment of the Ministry of Possibilities to work closely with the nation’s talent to hear first-hand what is needed and achieve the goals set out in the UAE Centennial 2071 Vision. Demonstrating the ministry's philosophy that the best results can only be achieved when leadership and the public work in unison, these sessions offered the youth, parents and teachers an interactive platform to discuss different methods to increase visibility for emerging talent and to develop skills enhancement programmes for the sustainable encouragement of the UAE’s youth.

Noura Al Kaabi said, "Young people are the future of our country and it is our responsibility to provide them with guidance that will help them shape their tomorrow. With the Department of UAE Talent, we are working to set up a streamlined and robust system that cultivates national talent. The first step in the process is to identify the gaps in our talent recognition programmes and open direct channels of communication with young people to hear firsthand on what they desire and need from their country in order to flourish."

During the interactive sessions, the minister highlighted the importance of nurturing national talent and recognising their skills at an early stage to hone capabilities for future industries.

The Department of UAE Talent is designed to nurture talent and help people thrive in their field of work, paving the way for an innovative and creative generation. Investment in human capital is a legacy derived from the late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and discovering these talents is at the heart of building a knowledge-based economy and achieving the objectives of the UAE Centennial 2071 Vision.