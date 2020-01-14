ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2020) Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, has received Akie Abe, Wife of the Prime Minister of Japan, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development, who paid a visit to learn about the UAE's efforts to promote its culture and values.

Al Kaabi briefed Abe on the UAE's endeavour to foster its values ​​of tolerance and coexistence through arts and culture, in addition to the country's efforts to safeguard world heritage by cooperating with international organisations.

The UAE Minister also affirmed the strength of bilateral relations between the two countries, especially since Japan was one of the first countries in the world to establish diplomatic relations with the UAE; with relations continuing to flourish - politically, economically, culturally, scientifically and technologically - throughout the decades.

Noura Al Kaabi expressed her admiration for the "inspiring" initiatives undertaken by Mrs Abe and her great role in empowering women in Japan.

Speaking about Emiratis connection with Japan, Al Kaabi said people in the UAE admire Japanese arts and culture and noted the increase in Japanese cultural activities being held in the country. She also pointed to the rising number of Emirati tourists visiting Japan to learn about it's modern and traditional culture, as well as in the number of Emiratis interested in learning the Japanese language.

"The Japan Club at Zayed University also witnessed and increasing number of students joining to learn Japanese. This contributes to the easing of communication with the Japanese people... and further promotes cultural exchange between the two countries," Al Kaabi said.