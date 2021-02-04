UrduPoint.com
Minister Of Culture Says ‘UAE Committed To Tolerance, Pluralism’

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 02:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2021) Noura Al Kaabi, UAE Minister of Culture and Youth, said the UAE’s commitment to pluralism is rooted in the country’s history and culture.

On the occasion of the International Day of Human Fraternity, Al Kaabi said, "We reminisce with fondness the historic time two years ago when not only the first ever visit of the Pope to the Arabian Peninsula took place but also the signing of the Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together."

"After signing the Document, Pope Francis and Ahmed Al Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, together announced the adoption of a culture of dialogue as the path; mutual cooperation as the code of conduct; reciprocal understanding as the method and standard," she added in an op-ed in The National newspaper Thursday.

The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed 4th February as the International Day of Human Fraternity, with resolution 75/200.

"They [Pope Francis and Ahmed Al Tayeb] exhorted world leaders to work strenuously to spread the culture of tolerance and of living together in peace; to intervene at the earliest opportunity to stop the shedding of innocent blood and bring an end to wars, conflicts, environmental decay and the moral and cultural decline that the world is presently experiencing," the minister said.

She noted that a personal visit in 1951 by the nation’s Founding Father Sheikh Zayed to the Vatican and several other religious centres in Europe "is worth remembering in our present context because it demonstrates that our respect for and acceptance of others has deep historical roots."

She went on to say that the UAE’s partnership with the UNESCO for "Revive the Spirit of Mosul" project is part of the commitment to fight "against the forces of extremism across the globe," and to "support suffering people anywhere regardless of their creed, color and ethnicity."

The project, which aims at restoring the urban, social and cultural fabric of the old city and achieve the Primary goal of fostering reconciliation and social cohesion in Mosul, involves the reconstruction and restoration of the Al Nouri Mosque, its iconic Al Hadba Minaret, and Al Saa’a and Al Tahira Churches.

Al Kaabi concluded by saying, "As we observe the international day of Human Fraternity -- we as a nation, remain committed to the promotion of tolerance and pluralism both in terms of ethical principles and pragmatic considerations."

