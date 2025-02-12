Minister Of Economy: 5 To 6% Expected Growth Of UAE National Economy In 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2025 | 05:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) DUBAI,12th February, 2025 (WAM) – Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, expected the UAE national economy to grow by 5 to 6% in 2025, driven by strong performance in vital sectors like technology, renewable energy, trade, financial services, and infrastructure sectors.
In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the second day of the World Government Summit (WGS )2025 in Dubai, Al MarrI noted that the UAE’s GDP growth averaged 4.8% between 2021 and 2024, while non-oil GDP growth averaged 6.2%. Additionally, the contribution of non-oil sectors reached 75% of the national economy's GDP, reinforcing progress toward achieving the goals of the "We the UAE 2031" vision.
He highlighted that continued growth is a clear indication of the national economy's ability to sustain high and sustainable expansion compared to advanced economies. He further stated that the UAE has a clear economic strategy that includes the circular economy, the space economy, and emerging economic sectors, in addition to exploring new economic blocs, forming partnerships, and attracting foreign investments.
He added that, thanks to the leadership’s vision and directives, the UAE’s economy enjoys high resilience and robustness in facing global challenges while maintaining sustainable growth. This is supported by clear strategies that strengthen the new economic model based on knowledge, innovation, and advanced technology.
Recent Stories
Minister of Economy: 5 to 6% expected growth of UAE national economy in 2025
Airbus Executive: Global aviation sector recovering, UAE key hub for growth, man ..
At least 200 people fall ill after eating unhealthy food at Lahore wedding cer ..
President of Seychelles: New projects with UAE on horizon
Internet speed will be improved in Pakistan by mid-2025
Imran Khan orders to expel Sher Afzal Marwat from PTI
UAE President meets leaders, delegation heads attending World Governments Summit ..
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Artificial Intelligence Week February 17
Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of agreement between University of Sharjah, S ..
Tri-nation series: South Africa decide to bat first against Pakistan in third ma ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister discuss ties, regional deve ..
FIFA adopts new technologies to enhance World Cup pitch quality
More Stories From Middle East
-
Minister of Economy: 5 to 6% expected growth of UAE national economy in 20252 minutes ago
-
Airbus Executive: Global aviation sector recovering, UAE key hub for growth, manufacturing2 minutes ago
-
President of Seychelles: New projects with UAE on horizon32 minutes ago
-
UAE President meets leaders, delegation heads attending World Governments Summit 20251 hour ago
-
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Artificial Intelligence Week February 172 hours ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of agreement between University of Sharjah, Shams2 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister discuss ties, regional developments3 hours ago
-
FIFA adopts new technologies to enhance World Cup pitch quality3 hours ago
-
Egypt launches unified government services card to drive digital transformation3 hours ago
-
Liwa Sports Club announces formation of new motorsports team3 hours ago
-
Jordan’s public service centres boost government efficiency: Official3 hours ago
-
Innovation, AI key to business efficiency: SAP CEO3 hours ago