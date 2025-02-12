Open Menu

Minister Of Economy: 5 To 6% Expected Growth Of UAE National Economy In 2025

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2025 | 05:15 PM

Minister of Economy: 5 to 6% expected growth of UAE national economy in 2025

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) DUBAI,12th February, 2025 (WAM) – Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, expected the UAE national economy to grow by 5 to 6% in 2025, driven by strong performance in vital sectors like technology, renewable energy, trade, financial services, and infrastructure sectors.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the second day of the World Government Summit (WGS )2025 in Dubai, Al MarrI noted that the UAE’s GDP growth averaged 4.8% between 2021 and 2024, while non-oil GDP growth averaged 6.2%. Additionally, the contribution of non-oil sectors reached 75% of the national economy's GDP, reinforcing progress toward achieving the goals of the "We the UAE 2031" vision.

He highlighted that continued growth is a clear indication of the national economy's ability to sustain high and sustainable expansion compared to advanced economies. He further stated that the UAE has a clear economic strategy that includes the circular economy, the space economy, and emerging economic sectors, in addition to exploring new economic blocs, forming partnerships, and attracting foreign investments.

He added that, thanks to the leadership’s vision and directives, the UAE’s economy enjoys high resilience and robustness in facing global challenges while maintaining sustainable growth. This is supported by clear strategies that strengthen the new economic model based on knowledge, innovation, and advanced technology.

