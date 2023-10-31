Open Menu

Minister Of Economy Attends Turkish National Day Reception In Abu Dhabi

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Minister of Economy attends Turkish National Day reception in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2023) Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, attended a reception hosted by Tugay Tunçer, Turkish Ambassador to the UAE, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

The reception, which was held at the Rixos Premium Saadiyat Hotel Abu Dhabi, was also attended by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, as well as a number of officials, heads of Arab and foreign diplomatic missions accredited to the UAE, and members of the Turkish community in the UAE.

In his speech at the reception, the Turkish Ambassador praised the bilateral relations between the UAE and his country, which have seen significant progress in recent years across all levels.

