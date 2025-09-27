- Home
- Middle East
- UAE
- Minister of Economy, Canada's Alberta Premier discuss expanding economic cooperation
Minister Of Economy, Canada's Alberta Premier Discuss Expanding Economic Cooperation
Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2025 | 02:45 PM
CALGARY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2025) Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, met with Danielle Smith, Premier of Alberta, to discuss strengthening economic and investment ties, with a focus on new economy sectors including clean energy, food security, tourism, digital technologies, space and advanced manufacturing.
The meeting, held during the "Investopia Global – Alberta" forum in Calgary, Canada, also addressed boosting bilateral investment flows, supporting innovation and creating new channels for cooperation between the UAE and Canadian business communities.
Bin Touq said the UAE is committed to broadening its global economic partnerships and praised the progress in UAE–Canada relations, particularly with Alberta, which he described as a hub for clean energy and advanced technologies.
He added that Investopia provides a platform to identify high-value investment opportunities and launch innovative projects that advance sustainable, diversified growth.
Smith highlighted Alberta’s economic strengths and opportunities for UAE partners in energy, food security, advanced technology and emissions reduction solutions.
Recent Stories
Oppo A6 Pro Launches in Pakistan with Largest 7000mah Battery and Pro Smooth Per ..
Agenda that the Azad Kashmir Action Committee is trying to convey at this time i ..
AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Trade Expo
Diljit Dosanjh slams ban on Sardaar Ji 3, questions double standards
Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India captains uncertain Ahead of Asia Cu ..
Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal
Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior officials in New York
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago in New York
Strong interest in UAE Pavilion at China’s Global Digital Trade Expo
China launches new meteorological satellite
UAE expands tourism sector with landmark leisure projects
CPEC phase-II launched as 14th JCC ends in Beijing
More Stories From Middle East
-
Minister of Economy, Canada's Alberta Premier discuss expanding economic cooperation5 minutes ago
-
'Menassah' suppots Emirati publishers with participation in three major book fairs20 minutes ago
-
Arab Federation for Digital Economy participates in Global Digital Trade Expo35 minutes ago
-
UAE cybersecurity firm draws attention at China's Global Digital Trade Expo50 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Turkmenistan on Independence Day1 hour ago
-
GCC tourism & travel hit $247.1 billion in 20241 hour ago
-
39,546 tourism, hospitality, aviation licences issued until mid-September: Minister1 hour ago
-
Abu Dhabi, Malaysia cooperate on developing next-generation autonomous platforms2 hours ago
-
AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Trade Expo2 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior officials in New York3 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago in New York3 hours ago
-
Strong interest in UAE Pavilion at China’s Global Digital Trade Expo3 hours ago