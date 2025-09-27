CALGARY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2025) Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, met with Danielle Smith, Premier of Alberta, to discuss strengthening economic and investment ties, with a focus on new economy sectors including clean energy, food security, tourism, digital technologies, space and advanced manufacturing.

The meeting, held during the "Investopia Global – Alberta" forum in Calgary, Canada, also addressed boosting bilateral investment flows, supporting innovation and creating new channels for cooperation between the UAE and Canadian business communities.

Bin Touq said the UAE is committed to broadening its global economic partnerships and praised the progress in UAE–Canada relations, particularly with Alberta, which he described as a hub for clean energy and advanced technologies.

He added that Investopia provides a platform to identify high-value investment opportunities and launch innovative projects that advance sustainable, diversified growth.

Smith highlighted Alberta’s economic strengths and opportunities for UAE partners in energy, food security, advanced technology and emissions reduction solutions.