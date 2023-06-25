Minister of Economy discusses tourism cooperation with Indian, British, Indonesian and Japanese ministers

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2023) Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Head of the Emirates Tourism Council, has met separately with Sandiaga Uno, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy of Indonesia; John Whittingdale United Kingdom's Minister of State for Media, Tourism and Creative Industries; G Kishan Reddy, Union Tourism and Culture Minister of India, and Koichi Wada, Commissioner of the Japan Tourism Agency.

This came during Bin Touq's participation in the G20 Tourism Ministers' Meeting in Goa, India, recently in the presence of more than 20 decision-makers from the global tourist field.

The UAE Minister of Economy emphasised that the UAE, thanks to the vision and directives of the UAE wise leadership, is keen on developing tourist ties with countries and building fruitful partnerships in various tourism fields in a way that supports stimulating economic and social growth and prosperity and enhances the country's stature as a leading tourist hub globally.

He noted that the country had adopted a forward-looking vision to develop a distinguished tourism sector at the regional and global levels, as this vital sector has witnessed continuous national efforts, accelerated steps and extensive investments that contributed to launching a distinguished tourism infrastructure under the best international practices, and developing pioneering and diversified tourism destinations and products.



During his meetings with the four ministers, Bin Touq reviewed the significance of the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031 and its prominent and vital role in supporting the sustainability and competitiveness of the tourism sector in the country by the next decade.

This strategy set an array of national objectives, which included boosting the UAE's position to be number one globally as the best tourist identity.

He also discussed increasing the tourism sector’s contribution to the UAE’s GDP to AED450 billion and attracting AED100 billion to the sector in the country’s markets while attracting 40 million guests in line with "'We the UAE 2031' vision".

